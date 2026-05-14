Jack Daniel's Bonded Follows Whiskey Rules Most Bottles Don't

You don't need to tell Jack Daniel's fans twice how special their beloved spirit is. Folks who love the Tennessee whiskey tend to really love it, while the rest of us are more inclined to tinker with soda upgrades to improve those titular Jack and Cokes. The iconic spirit has plenty of notable elements that combine to make it the American classic it is; every Jack Daniel's charred, white oak barrel is handcrafted, for example, which lends the mass liquor maker at least one snowflake quality. There's also the booze created for the Jack Daniel's Bonded series, which meets legal requirements to achieve the "bottled in bond" designation. This is elective in the wider alcohol industry, but it's come to signal quality nonetheless.

To be bottled in bond, a whiskey must check some boxes first put in place back in 1897. Perhaps foreshadowing today's focus on seasonality, bonded whiskey must be the product of one distillation season, and must be limited to a single distiller at a single distillery. Bonded whiskey must also age a minimum of four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and must be bottled at exactly 100 proof. The impact of some of these mandates might escape all but the most learned whiskey experts, but others, such as the age, are more apparent to the everyday sipper.