The Only Type Of Wood You'll Find In Jack Daniel's Barrels

You might not think about it much if your preferred preparation is to drown it in Coke, but Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is made not only with a precise recipe, but also with particular procedures and meticulous materials that have helped keep it flowing since the 1800s. Its famously square bottles are not filled merely with distilled corn, barley, rye, and spring water. The mix has also been mellowed with charcoal, a step known as the Lincoln County process, which is legally required to call anything "Tennessee Whiskey." Jack is also aged exclusively in new charred white oak barrels, satisfying another legal requirement of this highly regulated craft.

These barrels are actually responsible for a lot of Jack Daniel's' signature flavor. Barrels are handmade, such that no two are exactly alike, and their interiors are toasted to fire up the wood's rustic notes — notes ultimately transferred to the whiskey. Each also imbues only one batch of whiskey, but many go on to other culinary, or even design, uses.