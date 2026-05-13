Aldi Shoppers Agree: Why Buying The Store's Grass-Fed Ground Beef Is Worth It Every Time
Finding a grocery store that offers meat and poultry that is both cheap and high quality can be difficult, but luckily Aldi has your back. Specifically, the store's beef section has plenty of affordable options — from sirloin steaks to ground beef, you can find any cut you're looking for. We have the ultimate guide on what to buy from Aldi's beef selection and what to avoid, and the Simply Nature grass-fed ground beef is an absolute must-buy. It isn't just us that think this is a worthy purchase; many Aldi shoppers also think that the price of this beef cannot be beat. Simply Nature has two grass-fed ground beef options — 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio for around $6.59 for a pound depending on location, and a 93/7 ratio for around $8 per pound. With this ground beef, you're getting 100% grass-fed organic ground beef that's high quality and tasty at the same time.
There's a reason why Aldi's meat is so cheap and it comes without any compromise to the taste. The Simply Nature Organic grass-fed ground beef may seem too good to be true, but Aldi shoppers attest that this meat is a refrigerator staple. Grass-fed and organic meat means that the cattle were fed solely grass and hay, and were given no antibiotics and hormones in the process. Buying organic and grass-fed is a better choice if you're concerned about animal welfare and want an antibiotic-free option. Typically, this type of meat costs more and takes longer to produce, which is why customers are raving about this Aldi price. For being grass-fed and organic, this price is an absolute steal, and shoppers say the meat is excellent for hamburgers, tacos, chili, and bolognese.
How does the Simply Nature ground beef compare to other brands?
The Simply Nature grass-fed ground beef is an Aldi staple to many, and it's certainly a good purchase if you want to save a few extra dollars. At other grocery stores, grass-fed organic beef can range from around $8 per pound for the 85/15 ratio meat to $12 for the 93/7 one. Of course, the price comes with superior quality of the beef, but Aldi seems to have that same quality at a much lower price point. To make the savings better, some shoppers online have found the Simply Nature ground beef for even cheaper — for instance, fans have spotted the 85/15 beef going for $5.19.
Moreover, some say that Aldi's grass-fed ground beef stays fresh for longer compared to other brands from Walmart, although there is no concrete evidence to support that . However, if you're interested in buying this ground beef, be sure to stock up when you see it, as customers note this beef is consistently out of stock. Costco may be known as the best grocery chain to buy meat, but Aldi just might take that spot with this one.