Aldi Shoppers Agree: Why Buying The Store's Grass-Fed Ground Beef Is Worth It Every Time

Finding a grocery store that offers meat and poultry that is both cheap and high quality can be difficult, but luckily Aldi has your back. Specifically, the store's beef section has plenty of affordable options — from sirloin steaks to ground beef, you can find any cut you're looking for. We have the ultimate guide on what to buy from Aldi's beef selection and what to avoid, and the Simply Nature grass-fed ground beef is an absolute must-buy. It isn't just us that think this is a worthy purchase; many Aldi shoppers also think that the price of this beef cannot be beat. Simply Nature has two grass-fed ground beef options — 85/15 lean-to-fat ratio for around $6.59 for a pound depending on location, and a 93/7 ratio for around $8 per pound. With this ground beef, you're getting 100% grass-fed organic ground beef that's high quality and tasty at the same time.

There's a reason why Aldi's meat is so cheap and it comes without any compromise to the taste. The Simply Nature Organic grass-fed ground beef may seem too good to be true, but Aldi shoppers attest that this meat is a refrigerator staple. Grass-fed and organic meat means that the cattle were fed solely grass and hay, and were given no antibiotics and hormones in the process. Buying organic and grass-fed is a better choice if you're concerned about animal welfare and want an antibiotic-free option. Typically, this type of meat costs more and takes longer to produce, which is why customers are raving about this Aldi price. For being grass-fed and organic, this price is an absolute steal, and shoppers say the meat is excellent for hamburgers, tacos, chili, and bolognese.