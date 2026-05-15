For The Best Nacho Cheese Sauce, Reach For This Cheesy Blend

Nachos can be as basic as melting shredded cheese over tortilla chips (we've all had this late-night snack before), or as complex as chopping fresh ingredients and making everything from scratch. For the creamiest, melted-to-perfection nacho cheese sauce, try an equal blend of yellow American cheese and Monterey Jack.

There's a reason these cheeses are perfect for nachos. Monterey Jack and yellow American are both mild cheeses, and they both melt well — especially yellow American cheese because it's processed which makes it actually heat stable, meaning it won't separate at high heat. This cheese combination's mild flavor is perfect for nachos because it allows the toppings — anything from chicken tinga to fresh jalapeños or cilantro — to be the stars of the show. And processed cheese like yellow American cheese (not Monterey Jack) is the main ingredient in most queso recipes, so you're pretty much guaranteed to get that silky smooth texture. Grate the Monterey Jack fresh off the block — avoid those anti-caking agents in the pre-shredded kind; they prevent the cheese from melting easily.

If you need a smooth cheese sauce but don't love the idea of using processed cheese, there are a handful of alternative combinations that will still get you plenty of flavor and great texture. Swap the yellow American for off-the-block cheddar instead, and pair this with the Monterey Jack. Avoid sharp or extra sharp, and go with a mild cheddar if you want that same milder cheese sauce flavor. For a spicier blend, you can swap that American with pepper Jack.