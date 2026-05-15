For The Best Nacho Cheese Sauce, Reach For This Cheesy Blend
Nachos can be as basic as melting shredded cheese over tortilla chips (we've all had this late-night snack before), or as complex as chopping fresh ingredients and making everything from scratch. For the creamiest, melted-to-perfection nacho cheese sauce, try an equal blend of yellow American cheese and Monterey Jack.
There's a reason these cheeses are perfect for nachos. Monterey Jack and yellow American are both mild cheeses, and they both melt well — especially yellow American cheese because it's processed which makes it actually heat stable, meaning it won't separate at high heat. This cheese combination's mild flavor is perfect for nachos because it allows the toppings — anything from chicken tinga to fresh jalapeños or cilantro — to be the stars of the show. And processed cheese like yellow American cheese (not Monterey Jack) is the main ingredient in most queso recipes, so you're pretty much guaranteed to get that silky smooth texture. Grate the Monterey Jack fresh off the block — avoid those anti-caking agents in the pre-shredded kind; they prevent the cheese from melting easily.
If you need a smooth cheese sauce but don't love the idea of using processed cheese, there are a handful of alternative combinations that will still get you plenty of flavor and great texture. Swap the yellow American for off-the-block cheddar instead, and pair this with the Monterey Jack. Avoid sharp or extra sharp, and go with a mild cheddar if you want that same milder cheese sauce flavor. For a spicier blend, you can swap that American with pepper Jack.
Building your cheese sauce and adding extra flavor
To make an easy cheese sauce, you'll start with a roux, a combination of flour and fat (usually butter). You can also make the roux ahead of time for an even quicker queso. Once the flour and butter heat together, add in whole milk. Fat and flavor-wise, the cheeses are rich enough that you don't need to go as far as adding cream. You can get away with 2% milk if that's all you have, but skip the 1% or nonfat milk if you want that truly creamy flavor and texture. The lower the milk percentage, the lower the fat content, and for the most flavorful cheese sauce, you want a little bit of fat. Finally, add the cheeses, whisking in equal parts Jack and American cheeses.
There isn't much else you need to do if you want a silky cheese sauce, but if you want to build the cheese sauce's flavor even more, there's one secret ingredient: a can of diced green chiles. Canned green chiles have a mild spice and acidity. They add just enough of a flavor boost without taking over the sauce the way fresh jalapeños might. Just drain a can of chiles, and dump it right into the sauce, whisking to combine. The amount you use ultimately depends on how much cheese sauce you're making, but the cans are small, so for a big plate of nachos, don't be afraid to use the whole can. For a zesty flavor and silky texture, these cheeses — and chiles — are the perfect pairing.