The Olive Garden Policy You Might Be Able To Break If You Ask Nicely

Dining at your favorite restaurant is always a treat, but what if you're not craving the large meal you're expected to order? There are a couple of ways around this: you could order an appetizer, split an entree with someone at your table, or even attempt to order off the kids menu. If you're eating at Olive Garden, that last one technically breaks a rule, but you might be able to get away with it if you ask nicely.

Olive Garden makes it pretty clear on its kids menu that the dishes are "for children under 12." But how strict is that rule, really? Ultimately, it depends on your server and location, at least based on a Reddit thread where employees weighed in on the likelihood of an adult being allowed to order a kids meal. The kids menu does have a handful of options that would certainly appeal to adults looking for an Italian-American meal with a smaller portion, including the pasta Alfredo and the five-cheese ravioli. All you can do is ask, though a server can easily say no and play by the rules, or they might just say yes. If you're adamant about wanting kids meals but don't think you'll get them for dine-in, you can always place a takeout order. At that point, those fulfilling the order won't know whether it's a child ordering the meal or an adult.