The Olive Garden Policy You Might Be Able To Break If You Ask Nicely
Dining at your favorite restaurant is always a treat, but what if you're not craving the large meal you're expected to order? There are a couple of ways around this: you could order an appetizer, split an entree with someone at your table, or even attempt to order off the kids menu. If you're eating at Olive Garden, that last one technically breaks a rule, but you might be able to get away with it if you ask nicely.
Olive Garden makes it pretty clear on its kids menu that the dishes are "for children under 12." But how strict is that rule, really? Ultimately, it depends on your server and location, at least based on a Reddit thread where employees weighed in on the likelihood of an adult being allowed to order a kids meal. The kids menu does have a handful of options that would certainly appeal to adults looking for an Italian-American meal with a smaller portion, including the pasta Alfredo and the five-cheese ravioli. All you can do is ask, though a server can easily say no and play by the rules, or they might just say yes. If you're adamant about wanting kids meals but don't think you'll get them for dine-in, you can always place a takeout order. At that point, those fulfilling the order won't know whether it's a child ordering the meal or an adult.
Olive Garden employees seem to suggest it's fine to order a kids meal
Based on a r/olivegarden Reddit thread, most servers don't seem to have a problem with it, but there are limits. In the thread's original post, a potential customer said they medically couldn't eat much, and the commenters (who appear to be servers) mostly agreed that they shouldn't have a problem ordering from the kids menu as long as they explain it's for medical reasons. Other servers had more general takes, saying they're usually inclined to allow someone to order regardless of their age. "I usually do it for folks as long as it's reasonable [and] not like four adults getting kids meals," someone wrote, adding that they would still charge extra for the addition of a soup or salad.
A few people said they've received guidance from managers in the past and mentioned that most managers don't care. "As long as the person is nice I will do it for them. My managers don't have an issue with it either," someone commented, with another user noting that the managers at their location just tell servers not to include the free drink. While the majority didn't see an issue, a few responses noted that it does depend on where you are. "It's never allowed in mine," one employee wrote about their location. As a workaround, someone else suggested asking to order a lunch portion instead, which might be easier if the under 12 policy is strictly enforced. And while you're at it, throw in a $6 take-home Olive Garden entree which is great for meal prep.