Who Owns Texas Roadhouse As Of 2026?

The original founder and owner of Texas Roadhouse is W. Kent Taylor. He opened the first restaurant in 1993, not in Texas, but in Indiana. It's now a franchise with over 800 restaurants, and you can find a Texas Roadhouse in 10 other countries, 49 states, and one U.S. territory. The restaurant serves up sides made from scratch, freshly baked bread, tender ribs, and, of course, some great (and not so great) hand-cut steaks.

Texas Roadhouse is a publicly traded company under Texas Roadhouse, Inc., meaning it's owned and governed by shareholders. However, there are many shareholders, and there isn't a single investor who owns a majority of the company. It's also governed by a board of directors, with nine active members. Below this board is an executive management team with seven people, which is led by the CEO, Gerald L. Morgan (aka Jerry).

Each franchise location has a managing partner who must make a deposit of $25,000 and commit to five years of employment under contract. In exchange, they earn 10% of the profits of that location. The most famous of these partners is Willie Nelson, who owns a location in Texas. Taylor and Nelson were friends, and that's why every Texas Roadhouse location has a Willie's Corner dedicated to the singer.