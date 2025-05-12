What To Know About Texas Roadhouse's Kids Eat Free Program
Most restaurants have a kids menu that offers lower-cost fare and smaller portions for the little ones who don't eat as much. But at Texas Roadhouse, they take lower-cost a step further by offering an option where kids can eat free — there are a few catches, though.
For starters, the offer doesn't exist every day of the week — it's only available on Tuesdays at most Texas Roadhouse locations. Some locations offer it on Mondays instead, so call ahead to your local Texas Roadhouse to confirm the day. Each kids meal is free for children 12 and younger with the purchase of an adult entrée, so if you show up as a solo adult with three kids, unfortunately, only one of the kids will get a free meal (here's when you'll realize who's your favorite — just kidding). The good news is the kids meal is a combo-style dish, so you'll get a kids entrée, side dish, and drink for free. Plus, Chowhound gave it a solid review on our chain restaurant kids menu ranking.
How to save even more money on Kids Eat Free days
As long as you order one adult entrée, one child eats free, but if you have a second adult and don't want to spend the money on a second entrée, there are ways to cut costs even further. You can choose to split an entrée between adults, then order additional sides, which will come in at a lower cost than if you'd ordered separately. Another option is to turn an appetizer into a meal; if you're craving ribs, order the ribs appetizer plus an additional side, which will still come in at a lower cost than ordering the smaller half-slab of ribs option. And if you sign up for the Texas Roadhouse rewards program, you can score a free appetizer.
Depending on your location, you might be able to order off the kids menu as an adult. Reddit users have reported doing this, but it's ultimately up to the restaurant whether they want to allow it. Of course, don't expect that meal to be free, but it would be an effective way to lower the price even more. Plus, the kids menu offers some strong options, like a hot dog you can upgrade into a bigger meal, steak bites, and cheeseburger sliders.