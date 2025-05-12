What To Know About Texas Roadhouse's Kids Eat Free Program

As long as you order one adult entrée, one child eats free, but if you have a second adult and don't want to spend the money on a second entrée, there are ways to cut costs even further. You can choose to split an entrée between adults, then order additional sides, which will come in at a lower cost than if you'd ordered separately. Another option is to turn an appetizer into a meal; if you're craving ribs, order the ribs appetizer plus an additional side, which will still come in at a lower cost than ordering the smaller half-slab of ribs option. And if you sign up for the Texas Roadhouse rewards program, you can score a free appetizer.

Depending on your location, you might be able to order off the kids menu as an adult. Reddit users have reported doing this, but it's ultimately up to the restaurant whether they want to allow it. Of course, don't expect that meal to be free, but it would be an effective way to lower the price even more. Plus, the kids menu offers some strong options, like a hot dog you can upgrade into a bigger meal, steak bites, and cheeseburger sliders.