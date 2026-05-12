For Better-Tasting Radishes This Summer, Throw Them On The Grill

Not everyone loves radishes. These crunchy little root vegetables can be surprisingly spicy and peppery, especially if you're relatively new to them and have only eaten them raw. Luckily, grilling them could be all that's needed to fix their reputation. Yes, you can cook radishes, and they actually turn into something quite different on a hot grill — that sharp pepperiness mellows out, the texture turns from crunchy to soft, and the flavor becomes sweet and smoky.

They also couldn't be easier to grill, making them a great addition to your summer vegetable line-up. They are usually small, so they can often be grilled whole, but if you have large ones, just slice them in half, then drizzle them with a little oil, hit them with some salt, and place them on the grill for around 10 minutes (or four to five minutes per side) until the outside starts to char and blister. They should become tender, but don't let them cook until they completely fall apart; they should be similar in consistency to roasted baby potatoes. From there, they fit right into most summer meals easily. You can throw them in tacos, on top of salads, or just serve them alongside grilled meat and seafood. And of course, you can simply eat them on their own, too, topped with something creamy like versatile whipped feta and a squeeze of lemon juice.