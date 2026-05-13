Transform Leftover Pulled Pork Into The Best Breakfast Bowl Of Your Life

When one imagines what they might want to do with leftover pulled pork, thoughts of sandwiches, tacos, and nachos are probably among the first possibilities that come to mind. Those, and even somewhat less expected uses like repurposed pulled pork pasta sauce all typically skew pretty dinner-adjacent. But you also shouldn't sleep on that shredded swine's morning meal potential, either. And breakfast bowls are the incredibly versatile a.m. dish that your pulled pork will seem made for, once you start tinkering with the possibilities.

Much like the age old debate over whether cereal is actually soup, some say that anything served in a bowl for breakfast is a breakfast bowl. Most, however, would probably expect it to include a foundation of things like eggs, grits, and/or potatoes, plus some portion of meat, veggies, and the appropriate flavor enhancers. As luck would have it, pulled pork goes terrifically with all of those expected elements, and plenty more where those came from. You can keep it simple with a pulled pork, onion, and garlic scramble with a dash of hot sauce on top, introduce your comforting grains to the protein and a handful of sauteed greens, or get a little decadent by marrying the meat with hash browns, chives, plenty of melted cheese, and sour cream. You can also mix and match any of those elements, or use whatever other leftovers you have kicking around your refrigerator, for a particularly satisfying way to start the day. Maybe just skip the Trix.