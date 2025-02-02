How To Repurpose Leftover BBQ Pulled Pork Into Another Satisfying Meal

Getting creative with leftovers is fun; it's no wonder there are so many different ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken. Leftover pulled pork is a fairly rare phenomenon, since the dish is so craveable. But when it happens, adding some to pasta sauce is a great smoky-sweet alternative to ground beef or chicken breast. In some ways, it's closer to the bacon, pancetta, or guanciale used in carbonara, amatriciana, and other sauces. To wit: Leftover pulled pork also shines in bolognese.

With even just a couple of servings of leftovers, you're ready to make pasta sauce. It can help to add a little more brown sugar and a splash of Worcestershire sauce to enhance the flavors of the meat. Some people even add more barbecue sauce into the pasta sauce to emphasize the sweet and smoky notes. For a classic Memphis version, use pork from a smoker (rather than a slow cooker), add half the pulled pork while cooking your sauce, and another half on top of the finished sauced spaghetti.

While this hack should work with any sort of shredded meat it works particularly well with shredded pork shoulder, whether it's a plain smoked pork butt or well-seasoned meat for pork carnitas. Some pre-seasoned pork will work better in a classic tomato sauce than others, so consider experimenting. Pulled pork seasoned with soy sauce might work best in a creamy pasta dish, while spicy pulled pork might best enhance a spicy fra diavolo. Or, you could use the tender shreds of pork in place of traditional meat sauce in a hearty lasagna.