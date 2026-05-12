Forget Apples. Pair This Fruit With Pork Chops Instead

Everyone knows that pork chops pair well with apples, and the same can be said for pork chops and pears. But with pork's mild, savory flavor, there's another kind of fruit that creates a tasty balance: Strawberries. While apples have an earthy sweetness, strawberries are a sweet fruit with a little more of a bite, bringing that extra flavor burst to the pork. On their own, pork chops have a very mild but slightly rich flavor. They come from the pork loin, and while that fatty flavor makes them highly versatile, they often need a few extra ingredients to make them flavorful.

Besides just being sweet, strawberries offer a textural contrast, thanks to their softness. This fruit is also acidic, which offers a contrast to pork's rich, fatty flavor and gives those strawberries that tanginess that you don't get from an apple. For the sweetest strawberries, purchase the ripest ones in season. Strawberry season varies depending on where you live, but it can be as early as late February in Florida or mid-summer in the Mid-Atlantic.