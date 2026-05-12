Forget Apples. Pair This Fruit With Pork Chops Instead
Everyone knows that pork chops pair well with apples, and the same can be said for pork chops and pears. But with pork's mild, savory flavor, there's another kind of fruit that creates a tasty balance: Strawberries. While apples have an earthy sweetness, strawberries are a sweet fruit with a little more of a bite, bringing that extra flavor burst to the pork. On their own, pork chops have a very mild but slightly rich flavor. They come from the pork loin, and while that fatty flavor makes them highly versatile, they often need a few extra ingredients to make them flavorful.
Besides just being sweet, strawberries offer a textural contrast, thanks to their softness. This fruit is also acidic, which offers a contrast to pork's rich, fatty flavor and gives those strawberries that tanginess that you don't get from an apple. For the sweetest strawberries, purchase the ripest ones in season. Strawberry season varies depending on where you live, but it can be as early as late February in Florida or mid-summer in the Mid-Atlantic.
How to pair strawberries and pork chops
There are plenty of different ways to prepare strawberries and pork chops. For an oven-baked pork chop that's infused with strawberry flavor, brush a homemade glaze over the top of the meat's crust, which will set while the pork chop cooks. If you're seeking a crispy crust and texture variation and would prefer to sear the pork chops instead, you can spoon the glaze over the top just before serving them to guests.
Another easy option is to serve a strawberry salad alongside the pork chops. This allows you to cook the pork however you want, and a basic salad of arugula, strawberries, and almonds can be ready in minutes. For the dressing, try a balsamic vinaigrette, a dressing with a balsamic vinegar base. Balsamic is acidic, and we know that contrasts nicely with pork. To utilize a strawberry jam, you can turn the classic pork chop dinner into a pork chop grilled cheese sandwich. Thinly slice the cooked pork, then pair it with a sweet strawberry jam and an earthy or nutty cheese for contrast (such as brie), and toast all three together on buttered ciabatta. The brightness of strawberries with the rich, savory flavor of pork chops is an unforgettable match.