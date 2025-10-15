How To Pick The Best Oil To Season Your Cast Iron

Getting started with the right kind of oil matters, but it's not the only key to properly seasoning your cast iron pan, according to Kent Rollins. "The number one thing is using a high-temperature oil, since cast iron seasons best around 400 degrees Fahrenheit," Rollins says. "You want an oil that bonds well to the metal. Oils with low smoke points don't hold up as well and can flake off over time."

You also need to keep your cast iron seasoned all year, and the best way to do that is to keep cooking on it, says Rollins. "It just gets better every time you use it," he says. "The best thing to cook in new cast iron is to deep-fry some taters — it keeps the oil temp at or above 350 degrees Fahrenheit."

While you've likely heard that you don't need to wash a cast iron pan, this is one of many common cast iron myths that does more harm than good. Rollins recommends properly cleaning your cast iron pan after each use. All you need is a bit of dish soap and a gentle brush. There's no need to scrub so hard you remove your pan's hard-earned seasoning, but be sure you remove any bits of stuck-on food to help your pan stand the test of time.