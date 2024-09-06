The Secret To Juicy Fried Chicken Is Inside Your Liquor Cabinet

Frying chicken involves a lot of prep work and it's sometimes difficult to get the results you want. In particular, it's all too easy for it to come out dense and chewy instead of light and crispy. To fix that, there's a less common ingredient you can add to the batter: A splash of vodka.

You're not adding vodka for the flavor, and in fact, you want a spirit like vodka precisely because it doesn't have a strong flavor that might overpower the dish. Instead, vodka has some unique, slightly volatile properties which can help speed up and intensify the crisping and browning process on the crust of your fried chicken. The end result is crispier, lighter chicken with stronger flavors brought out by the vodka.

Generally, you want to reduce the amount of water and replace it with vodka instead. A good ratio is to add a couple of tablespoons of vodka for every cup of water or other liquids in your batter. This one more trick in your arsenal to upgrade your fried chicken, making it much less chewy. For dry rub marinades, adding an ounce of vodka should get you the same result.

