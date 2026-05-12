The Italian Bread You Can Effortlessly Make In Your Air Fryer Using Frozen Dinner Rolls

If you're partial to keeping frozen dinner rolls in the freezer for when you need bread in a pinch, listen up. Those little freezer staples can do a lot more than just what's written on the pack. If you treat them properly, you can turn them into a crowd-favorite Italian focaccia, making your basic weekday pasta night into something much more intentional.

To create focaccia magic, place six to eight frozen rolls (or as many as can fit) in the basket of your air fryer with a little space between each other and spritz them with olive oil so they don't dry out. With the air fryer drawer closed (but not turned on just yet), it'll create a nice warm environment for them to proof inside and they'll rise out to touch each other. It essentially encourages them to expand into one another which is what mimics the irregular dimpled structure that focaccia has. They will fully rise in about four hours, after which it's a straightforward process — you just need to dimple the surface with your fingers, pushing the individual rolls even closer together to form a more singular layer of dough. Then cook at 350 Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes — you will know your focaccia is finished when it's looking golden, crisp, and a little oily.