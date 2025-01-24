An Expert's Advice To Help You To Tell When Your Focaccia Is Finished

We know what you're thinking: "Sure, it looks okay. But how can I be certain?" If you're worried your edges aren't crisp enough or that you added too much olive oil to the pan or baking dish, go ahead and remove your focaccia from the oven and lift your bread carefully out of the pan. Is it quite crispy underneath? Then you've made it. Let the bread cool before cutting it into slices. If you're struggling to lift a sticky focaccia out of the pan, it likely needs more time to bake through.

Chef Luca Corazzina also shared a few of his other tried-and-tested methods for checking if his focaccia has finished baking. "A tactile test is also helpful," he says. "Press lightly on the surface; it should spring back." Like a cake or cupcake recipe, a finished focaccia shouldn't feel tacky or stodgy to the touch. If your edges are perfectly crisp and the surface of your focaccia springs pleasantly back, but you're still concerned about the center being gooey, again approach your dough as you would a cake. "Insert a wooden skewer or toothpick into the center; if it comes out clean and dry, the bread is done," says Corazzina. As a final piece of advice, he suggests not totally trusting your oven's temperature. "For an evenly baked focaccia, rotate the pan midway through the baking process to account for hot spots in the oven," he shares. With all these tips in mind, you'll be sure to pull your focaccia out of the oven at the exactly right time.