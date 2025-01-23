5 Expert-Approved Toppings To Amp Up Your Homemade Focaccia

If you're thinking about getting into bread baking, one of the best recipes you can begin your journey with is focaccia. Focaccia is an Italian flatbread, and is super simple to throw together — it's even easier if you make it with store-bought pizza dough. You can use focaccia as sandwich bread, put it on a charcuterie board, or enjoy it plain to get a fuller appreciation for its tender yet crisp texture. Another reason focaccia is so popular is that when it comes to customizing your recipe, this dish is literally a blank slate. Salt and fresh herbs are some of the most common toppings, providing a savoriness while keeping the bread's flavor the focus. "I love enhancing focaccia with sea salt and herbs like rosemary or sage, which infuse the bread with earthy aromatics," says chef Luca Corazzina. However, these simple ingredients are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to upgrading homemade focaccia.

Besides being a focaccia expert, Corazzina is the chef de cuisine at the Italian eatery Olio e Più. When seasoning his flatbread, he considers classic ingredients that will complement its flavors and make the final product look as good as it tastes.