The Hands-Down Best Cheese At Aldi Isn't Goat Or Gouda
Aldi may be your go-to spot for cheap prices or for a browse through its famous Aisle of Shame, but the cheese selection at this chain is not to be overlooked. From a classic wedge of parmesan to a fancy cheese like cranberry white cheddar, this chain's assortment of cheeses will not disappoint. In our own ranking of 21 different Aldi cheeses, there was one that belonged at the top of our list. Aldi's Specially Selected Lustenberger 1862 was the perfect balance of savory and sweet, with just the right funky, pungent smell that made this cheese delicious.
The Lustenberger 1862 is a Swiss cheese that comes from grass-fed cow's milk and is aged for eight months to give it that strong tangy flavor. We found this cheese to be most like the Specially Selected Le Gruyère AOP, another Swiss cheese which has a slightly fruity and floral flavor. However, what really made the Lustenberger cheese stand out to us was its funk. While some cheeses can be overwhelmingly tangy, the Lustenberger's sharp smell is strong, but its taste is rich and balanced with salty, fruity notes, and the texture is firm yet creamy. That's what made this cheese the best pick.
How the Specially Selected Lustenbeger 1862 compared to other cheeses
While the Specially Selected Lustenberger cheese was our winner, there were others cheeses we tried that left a not-so-great impression. The Happy Farms Port Wine Cheese Ball was our least favorite, which offered a synthetic taste and odd mouthfeel. Others were either too bland or had too many overwhelming flavors. The Lustenberger cheese was not only the tastiest, but it also had a complex flavor at a reasonable price. For under $7, you're getting a cheese that has a much more nuanced taste and texture.
We aren't the only ones who are a fan of this cheese either; many Aldi shoppers agree that this cheese is worth the purchase. One fan on Reddit said that they loved this cheese and recommended it to fellow shoppers, to which another commented, "I second this cheese. It is outrageously good." However, to some this cheese was just too stinky to get past — though that's what made it so good for us.
The Specially Selected Lustenberger 1862 cheese is an overall delicious cheese and certainly worth a try. This cheese can be the star and served by itself, or you could add it to a cheese board and pair with other delicious Aldi charcuterie finds. If you're someone who can handle the funk, this cheese will become your new Aldi staple.