The Hands-Down Best Cheese At Aldi Isn't Goat Or Gouda

While the Specially Selected Lustenberger cheese was our winner, there were others cheeses we tried that left a not-so-great impression. The Happy Farms Port Wine Cheese Ball was our least favorite, which offered a synthetic taste and odd mouthfeel. Others were either too bland or had too many overwhelming flavors. The Lustenberger cheese was not only the tastiest, but it also had a complex flavor at a reasonable price. For under $7, you're getting a cheese that has a much more nuanced taste and texture.

We aren't the only ones who are a fan of this cheese either; many Aldi shoppers agree that this cheese is worth the purchase. One fan on Reddit said that they loved this cheese and recommended it to fellow shoppers, to which another commented, "I second this cheese. It is outrageously good." However, to some this cheese was just too stinky to get past — though that's what made it so good for us.

The Specially Selected Lustenberger 1862 cheese is an overall delicious cheese and certainly worth a try. This cheese can be the star and served by itself, or you could add it to a cheese board and pair with other delicious Aldi charcuterie finds. If you're someone who can handle the funk, this cheese will become your new Aldi staple.