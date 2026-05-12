You're Probably Missing Out On Free Krispy Kreme Donuts If You Ignore This Sign
Are you leaving free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the table? We hope not, considering the establishment came out on top in our ranking of six major American donut chains. But if you've ever seen the red neon Hot Light or Hot Now sign lit up and thought it only meant the original glazed donuts were fresh out of the oven, we've got news for you: At many locations around the world, including in the United States and Australia, it also means you can get one of those delectable donuts for free, if you specifically ask for it. And, while this next part appears to vary by location, sometimes you don't even need to make a purchase to get this delicious benefit.
To see it in action, one Instagram user went to Krispy Kreme in March, 2026 to ask for free donuts when the light was on — they actually got two free donuts without buying anything! They didn't share any further secret to obtain the extra one, but they were very friendly and polite in the recording, so an extra helping of good ol' fashioned manners to maximize your chances may be the trick. And they aren't the only customer to report receiving more than one complimentary doughnut. In a February, 2026 post, a Redditor shared a story that bested the Instagrammer's. "There were two of us in the car and she [the server] gave us four for free with no purchase needed," the user wrote. "I will say that every time I go, I usually ask for three or four and they have said yes each time, but of course that can vary by location."
Follow the Krispy Kreme hot light
You can keep track of when the hot light sign is going to be on by using the Krispy Kreme app, visiting the official website, or following the brand on social media. An August, 2025 Facebook post reveals that the relevant hours are typically 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also, bear in mind not every Krispy Kreme location has a hot light. To track participating bakeries and hours, use the store locator on the company's site. If you're driving by a Krispy Kreme, be aware the neon message may appear in the window or on a larger freestanding sign outside the shop.
The free donut promo was launched in the U.S. in June, 2022 as a limited-time deal designed to last a few months. However, it grew so popular that it quickly became a consistent feature running indefinitely. Yet, certain posts online suggest the offer is no longer as widespread as before, like a Reddit fan who remembered with a crying emoji the time "when this was the standard growing up in Nee [sic] Orleans." And at least one customer claims to have been denied hot, fresh donuts, even for sale, at a Krispy Kreme in the U.K. when the neon sign was lit up; however, this seems to be the exception to the rule.
At a time when cost of living is so high and free goods are generally hard to come by, unless you're getting coffee or free donuts on your birthday, Krispy Kreme's generous distribution of complimentary treats is a welcome reprieve. And, although the original glazed is pretty far from first place in our list of every Krispy Kreme doughnut ranked, it's definitely worth a stop to get one (or more) on the house.