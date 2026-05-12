You're Probably Missing Out On Free Krispy Kreme Donuts If You Ignore This Sign

Are you leaving free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on the table? We hope not, considering the establishment came out on top in our ranking of six major American donut chains. But if you've ever seen the red neon Hot Light or Hot Now sign lit up and thought it only meant the original glazed donuts were fresh out of the oven, we've got news for you: At many locations around the world, including in the United States and Australia, it also means you can get one of those delectable donuts for free, if you specifically ask for it. And, while this next part appears to vary by location, sometimes you don't even need to make a purchase to get this delicious benefit.

To see it in action, one Instagram user went to Krispy Kreme in March, 2026 to ask for free donuts when the light was on — they actually got two free donuts without buying anything! They didn't share any further secret to obtain the extra one, but they were very friendly and polite in the recording, so an extra helping of good ol' fashioned manners to maximize your chances may be the trick. And they aren't the only customer to report receiving more than one complimentary doughnut. In a February, 2026 post, a Redditor shared a story that bested the Instagrammer's. "There were two of us in the car and she [the server] gave us four for free with no purchase needed," the user wrote. "I will say that every time I go, I usually ask for three or four and they have said yes each time, but of course that can vary by location."