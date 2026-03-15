The Simple Way To Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts On Your Birthday

Who doesn't drool over warm, freshly-baked Krispy Kreme donuts that beckon with their candy-sweet smell, especially if that inviting "hot now" sign is illuminated? Although it is an urban myth that if you see the "hot now" sign flicker on, you'll get a free donut, there is an easy way to score a free treat from Krispy Kreme if it is your birthday. All you have to do is sign up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards Program.

Go to the Krispy Kreme website (or download the app), register for the free program, and you will immediately start scoring benefits (hello, free donut with purchase). Once you've put in your birthday, you'll be sent a code for a free treat during your birthday month. Happy hot donut deliciousness to you.

Birthday rewards can vary, and they may require a purchase to activate. As a rewards member, you'll also start accruing points that lead to more freebies like donuts and coffee. Hint: if it isn't your birthday, but you are a good student (or have one in your household), Krispy Kreme often doles out free donuts for good grades or on graduation day.