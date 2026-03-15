The Simple Way To Get Free Krispy Kreme Donuts On Your Birthday
Who doesn't drool over warm, freshly-baked Krispy Kreme donuts that beckon with their candy-sweet smell, especially if that inviting "hot now" sign is illuminated? Although it is an urban myth that if you see the "hot now" sign flicker on, you'll get a free donut, there is an easy way to score a free treat from Krispy Kreme if it is your birthday. All you have to do is sign up for the Krispy Kreme Rewards Program.
Go to the Krispy Kreme website (or download the app), register for the free program, and you will immediately start scoring benefits (hello, free donut with purchase). Once you've put in your birthday, you'll be sent a code for a free treat during your birthday month. Happy hot donut deliciousness to you.
Birthday rewards can vary, and they may require a purchase to activate. As a rewards member, you'll also start accruing points that lead to more freebies like donuts and coffee. Hint: if it isn't your birthday, but you are a good student (or have one in your household), Krispy Kreme often doles out free donuts for good grades or on graduation day.
Krispy Kreme and other birthday freebies
Birthday rewards code in hand, you can pick one of the 361 Krispy Kreme shops in the United States to visit. The hardest decision may be which Krispy Kreme donut to choose to celebrate your latest trip around the sun. Perhaps you should consider the original glazed cake donuts. Contrary to the ubiquity of the original yeast glazed donuts, the original glazed cake donut topped our taste test for its texture and ability to pair well with a cup of coffee. If you'd rather blaze your own trail, check out this list of every Krispy Kreme donut, ranked. In the past, Krispy Kreme has also offered three free donuts with any purchase as your birthday treat.
Krispy Kreme is not the only gig in town when it comes to free birthday treats. Many fast food joints help you celebrate your birthday with free perks. Everything from a cookie or brownie at Chick-fil-A to chips and queso at QDOBA can be yours if you sign up for their rewards programs. At Krispy Kreme, you'll be able to use your birthday reward for up to 30 days after your birthday, so don't feel like you have to run all over town on your big day. Relax and enjoy the special (and sweet) treatment all month long.