The Eyebrow-Raising Way Costco And Sam's Club Used To Sell Jack Daniel's

When one imagines large-format libations, one tends to think of punch bowls on New Year's Eve, batch cocktails by the beach, or kegs in the backyard. Vats of whiskey are less likely to come to mind for the average imbiber, but there was a time when some of the nation's favorite warehouse stores sold Jack Daniel's by the barrel to anyone of legal age with a membership card. Ye olde Reddit posts evidence an era when you could roll out of both Costco and Sam's Club with a whole cask of the intoxicating Tennessee export for around $8,000-$10,000 ... kinda.

Bulk booze buyers would not exactly have been hauling these behemoths home and tapping the barrels like amateur distillers. Although the most committed Tennessee whiskey fans would have certainly appreciated that their purchase included one of Jack Daniel's famed white oak barrels, their hooch was packaged in the company's more user-friendly signature square bottles — and a lot of them. Zoom in on one Reddit photo and those barrels amounted to 40 cases of Jack Daniel's a piece, which further breaks down to about 240 bottles, according to today's proportions.