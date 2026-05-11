The Budget-Friendly Fish Andrew Zimmern Wants You To Start Eating Whole
Fish have plenty of health benefits, including being an excellent source of protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids — all of which help our bodies function at their best. You don't have to order the pricey salmon dish at a high-end restaurant for these benefits. If you want to incorporate more fish in your diet without overspending, Andrew Zimmern says to start cooking with smelts.
Smelts are popular in the Midwest, but you can find them all over the country. They have soft, flaky flesh once cooked. In an interview with The Takeout, Zimmern spoke highly of these small fish, even noting that you don't need to debone them. "Eat them whole, bones and all, preferably with a cold beer and something pickled on the side," Zimmern said. He also suggested a shallow-frying method for the best flavor. "Dredge them lightly in seasoned flour or rice flour, flash fry until crisp, and hit them with salt and lemon the second they leave the oil."
Smelts pack plenty of protein
Nutritionally, there are major benefits to incorporating smelts into your diet. These fish are low in fat, calories, and mercury, yet they're high in vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, omega-3s, and selenium, the latter of which is important for anything from cognitive health to maintaining a healthy immune system.
A standard 3-ounce serving of smelts contains about 19 grams of protein, which is about the same as cod. For comparison, salmon contains, on average, around 22 grams of protein per 3-ounce serving. The price of smelt varies, but 1 pound sold frozen and whole at Walmart costs just under $10. At 3 ounces per serving, you get around five servings per bag. Smelts are easy to cook, and one of those fish that are perfectly fine to eat whole.
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