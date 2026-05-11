The Budget-Friendly Fish Andrew Zimmern Wants You To Start Eating Whole

Fish have plenty of health benefits, including being an excellent source of protein, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids — all of which help our bodies function at their best. You don't have to order the pricey salmon dish at a high-end restaurant for these benefits. If you want to incorporate more fish in your diet without overspending, Andrew Zimmern says to start cooking with smelts.

Smelts are popular in the Midwest, but you can find them all over the country. They have soft, flaky flesh once cooked. In an interview with The Takeout, Zimmern spoke highly of these small fish, even noting that you don't need to debone them. "Eat them whole, bones and all, preferably with a cold beer and something pickled on the side," Zimmern said. He also suggested a shallow-frying method for the best flavor. "Dredge them lightly in seasoned flour or rice flour, flash fry until crisp, and hit them with salt and lemon the second they leave the oil."