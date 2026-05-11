How Costco Chooses Which New Kirkland Products To Make

Few store brands have achieved the respect and cult status of Costco's, as indicated by Kirkland Signature's staggering annual sales. Starting with just shampoo and multivitamins in 1995, Kirkland is now an $80 billion brand with over 500 products, outpacing traditional consumer brands, like Kellogg's and ConAgra. Much of its success has to do with careful selection. As for how Costco decides which new products to add to its Kirkland lineup, the retail giant is constantly analyzing the economy and looking for new opportunities.

In a 2025 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Costco CEO Ron Vachris explained how it works. It all starts with the company's buyers, the internal product team, keeping close tabs on various commodity inputs (the raw materials used in the merchandise stores carry, like olives for olive oil) in addition to fluctuating industry conditions. If the buying team spots an opportunity for Costco to offer a popular product at a lower price point than national brands, they work to develop their own version. Vachris used coffee as an example. He said if Costco's team notices that the commodity market for coffee (aka, the demand for coffee beans vs. its supply) is declining while national coffee brands are increasing in price, that may be an opening for the Kirkland brand.