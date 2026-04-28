6 Exciting Costco Finds You'll Want To Get Your Hands On In May 2026

Costco is a still point in an ever-turning world. Any time you visit the wholesale club, you can count on finding impossibly inexpensive, fresh rotisserie chicken, a $1.50 hot dog meal at the food court (which you can now grab with water instead of soda, by the way), and a treasure trove of exciting new items. After all, isn't change the only constant in life? Only, the changes on Costco's shelves are usually welcome, and mostly quite tasty — at least in the grocery section.

Of course, it can be difficult to keep track of every item moving onto Costco's many, many shelves. Luckily, we've gathered six tasty and new treats at Costco that you can find at your local warehouse this May. From new bakery finds to ice cream, bulk boxed snacks, and some convenient but delicious frozen meals, we've got you covered (and so do these products at Costco).