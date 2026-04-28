6 Exciting Costco Finds You'll Want To Get Your Hands On In May 2026
Costco is a still point in an ever-turning world. Any time you visit the wholesale club, you can count on finding impossibly inexpensive, fresh rotisserie chicken, a $1.50 hot dog meal at the food court (which you can now grab with water instead of soda, by the way), and a treasure trove of exciting new items. After all, isn't change the only constant in life? Only, the changes on Costco's shelves are usually welcome, and mostly quite tasty — at least in the grocery section.
Of course, it can be difficult to keep track of every item moving onto Costco's many, many shelves. Luckily, we've gathered six tasty and new treats at Costco that you can find at your local warehouse this May. From new bakery finds to ice cream, bulk boxed snacks, and some convenient but delicious frozen meals, we've got you covered (and so do these products at Costco).
Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread
Sourdough is all the rage right now. Crispy, crusty, and full of fermented flavor, a new sourdough from Costco is just what your next picnic basket needs. Plus, this isn't just any old loaf of bread. This new loaf is infused with blueberries. It makes the perfect addition to your breakfast table, the base for a sweet-meets-savory sandwich, or even as the base for a truly delicious French toast. The Kirkland Signature Blueberry Sourdough Bread is the item for spring, and each loaf costs about $8.99.
Häagen-Dazs Mini Dubai Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bars
It seems like the whole world has gone nuts for Dubai chocolate, sometimes in very unexpected ways. And Costco is no different. The wholesale chain already offers several Dubai Chocolate treats, and it has added yet another nutty find to its repertoire: The Häagen-Dazs Mini Dubai Style Chocolate Ice Cream Bars. Each box contains 20 mini ice cream bars with a pistachio ice cream base, milk chocolate coating, and kataifi. The price point ranges from $15.49 to $15.99 per box.
Kirkland Signature Braised Beef and Mashed Potatoes
One thing about Costco is that it will always have a delicious dinner option in its prepared foods section. And its newest item might just be its best offering yet. It features delicious, rich, and tender braised beef alongside a side of Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Simply heat, serve, and enjoy. This dish tastes homemade (possibly a bit better), and pairs beautifully with rainy days and a glass of your favorite red wine. Packs of the Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes cost about $8.96 per pound, and each pack weighs about 3 lbs.
Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn
Okay, bagged popcorn isn't groundbreaking, but this new Kirkland Signature Sea Salt Popcorn might just shake up your next grocery trip. This new product contains 36 individual bags of popcorn, convenient for toting to soccer practice or popping into boxed lunches. Not only is this popcorn tasty, but it features only three ingredients: Popcorn, sea salt, and coconut oil. So no need to search the ingredients list for any unwanted additives. Plus, for only $9.99, this bulk deal can't be missed.
Crab Cakes with Lemon Slices
Just in time for May, these new Costco Crab Cakes with Lemon Slices are fit for the warmer season ahead. These cost about $21.99 per pound, and contain four crab cakes along with lemon wedges. The only drawback is that these cakes do need to be cooked before eating, but the bright side is that they come with chunks of lump crab meat. It's the perfect thing to grab for an effortless springtime dinner.
Rana 4-Cheese Chicken Carbonara Lasagna
Most Costco members have probably picked up a lasagna from the chain at some point, but the Rana 4-Cheese Chicken Carbonara Lasagna delivers a fresh twist on this classic. It's creamy with a shredded white chicken base that includes Parmesan, Asiago, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese. At $13.99 per box, this comforting refrigerated dinner offers full flavor in each of its breadcrumb-laden layers.