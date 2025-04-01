This Famous Brand Is Responsible For Costco's Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice

One of the biggest thrills of grocery shopping at Costco isn't just getting a gigantic package of cereal or a king-sized pumpkin pie, it's finding out which big, name-brand companies are behind their vast line of Kirkland Signature dupes (it's one of our favorite Costco hacks, actually). Take Costco's Kirkland Signature Cranberry Juice, for example, which is made by cranberry giant Ocean Spray. Many companies prefer to make products for Costco behind the scenes, like Bumble Bee Tuna and Blommer chocolate, but you can be sure that Kirkland cranberry juice comes from Ocean Spray because they have their logo right on the label.

It's probably not too big of a surprise that Costco would work with Ocean Spray, as the cranberry kings account for as much as 80% of raw cranberry purchases in the United States and control around 60% of the cranberry juice market. While they're probably best known for their cans of jellied cranberry sauce with the upside down labels that show up on Thanksgiving tables every year, if you asked the average American who makes cranberry juice, chances are they'll say Ocean Spray. So between market share and name-brand recognition, it makes sense that Costco would choose to co-brand their Kirkland juice with the Massachusetts-based cranberry processors.