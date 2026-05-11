Why The Food At The White House May Not Be All It's Cracked Up To Be

It's the home of the President of the United States, so you'd imagine the food served at the White House would be exceptional. Well, according to multiple sources, it's surprisingly not. In a November 2025 episode of The Daily Beast's "Inside Trump's Head" podcast, Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff stated that "a sort of untold story is that actually the food in the White House is terrible." He went on to describe it as being like banquet food, a cuisine that sounds fancy, but is much lower quality than would be served in a Michelin-starred restaurant. This is largely due to the fact that it has to be mass-produced to accommodate so many people.

According to Wolff, Trump barely even eats the banquet food served at state dinners, opting instead for simple hamburgers before events. He has a steady diet of fast food and even served McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King when he hosted the Clemson Tigers football team in honor of their national championship in 2019. Catering to the whims of the commander-in-chief is one of the many rules White House chefs have to strictly follow. For example, Trump prefers his steak well-done and likes to eat it with ketchup, so, although this is widely viewed as a culinary faux pas, his kitchen staff makes it that way. And, many other presidents have reportedly had simpler tastes, too, preferring humble fare over gourmet cuisine. Aside from the kitchen traditions U.S. presidents brought with them to the White House, additional factors have contributed to subpar dining, including economic conditions, post-war rationing, and the mass production of food.