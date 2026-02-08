The Kitchen Traditions 8 US Presidents Brought With Them To The White House

Whatever the president and first lady of the United States eat tends to both reflect and influence the national diet. We don't mean those formal state dinners and fancy affairs. Instead, it's the everyday dining habits that the first couple brings with them that get the public's attention. These habits change with every administration, forcing White House chefs to adapt daily menus every few years and sparking national debate and, sometimes, a national craze.

There are actually studies about how much the presidential diet affects everyday Americans. Take President Donald Trump's love of fast food. One study from Penn State University revealed that people who paid more attention to news about Trump's dining choices were also more likely to have a positive view of fast food, and were more likely to eat it.

So, with that in mind, grab something to nibble on — the favorite snacks of a few former presidents would be appropriate — and read about the kitchen traditions that eight U.S. presidents brought with them to the White House.