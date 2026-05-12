The Best Way To Store Mangoes So That They Stay Fresher Longer
If you're a mango lover, you may look forward to the warm months of spring and summer when these gold and red tropical fruits are in abundance at major grocery stores around the country. In fact, you may be so excited to see more than one variety available that you buy more than necessary. Fortunately, depending on the ripeness of your mangoes when purchased, there are different ways to store these sweet and tangy fruits for long-lasting results.
You first need to rely on your senses to tell if a mango is ripe. Unripe mangoes are extra firm and do not give under pressure. On the other hand, ripe mangoes, like avocados, are still firm yet fold slightly when squeezed. Also, ripe mangoes sometimes emit a sweet, tropical smell from their stems. Once you know the differences between ripe and unripe mangoes, you can store these vibrant fruits more effectively.
If you're dealing with unripe mangoes, store them at room temperature so they can soften naturally. For optimal results, store unripe mangoes between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a little easier to achieve in the winter — unfinished basements, unheated garages, or other minimally-heated areas work well. In the summer, if you don't have an uninsulated basement, a wine cooler with a thermostat you can set can be perfect for storing unripe mangoes. Ripe mangoes, on the other hand, should be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. Just make sure to keep your mangoes away from other ethylene-producing fruits such as tomatoes, apples, and avocados, which can speed up the ripening process. You can also slice your mangoes and keep them in an airtight container in your fridge for several days.
How to store fresh ripe mangoes longer than a week
A great way to store mangoes long-term is in your freezer. Especially if you have too many ripe mangoes to eat within a one-week timeframe, freezing is a reliable, no-fuss solution. The best part? When stored properly, frozen mango lasts up to six months. All you need to do is cut mangoes using one of three easy ways into equal pieces, space out each piece onto baking sheets lined with wax paper, cover the sheets with plastic wrap, and freeze. Once the mangoes are frozen, you can store your chunks of frozen mango in individual resealable plastic bags so you can easily grab the quantity you need.
While the freezing process may change the texture of chopped mango and make the flesh softer, there are plenty of delicious ways you can use frozen or thawed mango in everyday recipes. Besides enjoying frozen mango chunks straight from the bag as a refreshing warm-weather snack, add some to your morning yogurt bowl with your favorite granola. You can also use frozen mango chunks to make a variety of sweet-tasting desserts, like mango cobbler and three-ingredient mango ice cream made with heavy cream and sweetened condensed coconut milk. Alternatively, use thawed frozen mango to enhance foods like oatmeal, smoothies, and savory cooking sauces.
You can also blend ripe mangoes and freeze the puree in silicone ice cube trays for easy removal. Individual servings of mango puree come in handy for select foods, like salad dressings, smoothies, and fun treats like DIY peelable mango gummy candy.