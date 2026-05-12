The Best Way To Store Mangoes So That They Stay Fresher Longer

If you're a mango lover, you may look forward to the warm months of spring and summer when these gold and red tropical fruits are in abundance at major grocery stores around the country. In fact, you may be so excited to see more than one variety available that you buy more than necessary. Fortunately, depending on the ripeness of your mangoes when purchased, there are different ways to store these sweet and tangy fruits for long-lasting results.

You first need to rely on your senses to tell if a mango is ripe. Unripe mangoes are extra firm and do not give under pressure. On the other hand, ripe mangoes, like avocados, are still firm yet fold slightly when squeezed. Also, ripe mangoes sometimes emit a sweet, tropical smell from their stems. Once you know the differences between ripe and unripe mangoes, you can store these vibrant fruits more effectively.

If you're dealing with unripe mangoes, store them at room temperature so they can soften naturally. For optimal results, store unripe mangoes between 50 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a little easier to achieve in the winter — unfinished basements, unheated garages, or other minimally-heated areas work well. In the summer, if you don't have an uninsulated basement, a wine cooler with a thermostat you can set can be perfect for storing unripe mangoes. Ripe mangoes, on the other hand, should be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days. Just make sure to keep your mangoes away from other ethylene-producing fruits such as tomatoes, apples, and avocados, which can speed up the ripening process. You can also slice your mangoes and keep them in an airtight container in your fridge for several days.