Quit This Grocery Store Habit — It Could Be Ruining Your Rotisserie Chicken Before You Even Get Home

When you're making your way through the grocery store, you likely have a path that you stick to. Maybe you get your order at the deli out of the way first so you don't have to wait in line at the end, for instance. While it may not be the most convenient thing, it's smart to consider temperature and food safety when you're grocery shopping — especially if you're loading up on hot foods like rotisserie chicken. It makes sense to toss one in your cart (grocery store rotisserie chickens are cheaper than raw chickens, after all), but when you grab it matters. Rotisserie chicken is the last item you should pick up when you're at the grocery store, even if that means you need to backtrack to go get it.

According to the USDA, it's important that hot food is kept at or above 140 degrees Fahrenheit and cold food at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to inhibit bacterial growth. You've got a two-hour food safety window once you leave the 40- to 140-degree Fahrenheit window, and that clock starts ticking as soon as you pick up your rotisserie chicken from the warming station at the store. If you happen to be in a particularly hot climate, your window is even shorter — if your food is in temperatures between 90 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit, you've only got an hour to get it into temperature-safe storage. Since you'll want to minimize the amount of time your rotisserie chicken is at room temperature, it's smart to pick it up last, just before you head up to the checkout counter.