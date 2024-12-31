Here's Why Grocery Store Rotisserie Chickens Are Cheaper Than Raw Chickens

The gist of the price difference comes from the fact that grocery stores try to abide by printed sell-by dates, whether those are closed or open expiration dates. For most perishable goods, the open "best if used by/before" date estimates the final day a food is at its best quality — not when it's no longer edible. Rather than toss out perfectly good meat, bread, or produce, grocery stores commonly repurpose these foods into ready-to-eat salads, noodle dishes, fried chicken, and — yes, rotisserie chicken.

Since those whole, raw chickens are still safe to eat when they hit their sell-by date, it makes sense for stores to do something with them to incentivize buyers. Enter the rotisserie chicken. Most larger grocery stores these days have in-store commercial ovens dedicated to cooking rotisserie chickens. But rather than sell them at a premium, prepared deli foods sell at lower prices to both use up surplus and attract customers. One PBS survey found significant price differences between raw and rotisserie at several grocery stores.

But as you browse the best and worst grocery store rotisserie chickens, it's important to remember the other factors affecting price differences. Rotisserie chickens must be uniform in size to maximize the spits and packaging, so they tend to be on the smaller, less expensive side. In addition, it's unlikely stores are using the most expensive, organic birds off the shelves for that deli chicken salad.