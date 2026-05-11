Why Growing Multiple Tomato Varieties Together Can Backfire

Something as innocent as growing multiple tomato varieties together can have a side effect on your garden. To get all the details on this potential issue and how to avoid it, Chowhound exclusively spoke with two experts. "... planting susceptible and disease-resistant tomato varieties together may create a reservoir host allowing the disease to perpetuate in the garden," said Natasha Grosskopf, a vegetable product manager for PanAmerican Seed, a member of the National Garden Bureau. "There may also be fertility and watering issues, as well as plant maintenance difficulties, as too many different varieties might have unique needs."

That said, it's not always detrimental to your garden to grow different tomato varieties alongside each other. Plant Addicts horticulturist Jessica Mercer, Ph.D., mentioned a bright side to it. "It is fine to grow several tomato varieties together if you are growing them for eating," she said. "Tomatoes are mostly self-pollinating, so crossing is usually not a concern unless you plan to save seed, especially from heirlooms or other open-pollinated varieties."

Cross-pollination is when pollen from one plant transfers to another, creating a whole new variety of plant. While all tomato varieties are compatible with each other, meaning they can all cross-pollinate, it doesn't easily happen – but it becomes possible when bees enter the picture. Whether you're growing the easiest tomato variety to plant or introducing more complex types, some pairings feel like a fated match; others, you want to place as far away from each other as possible.