Costco Just Released The Centerpiece Of Your Mother's Day Brunch — It Feeds 6 People For Under $25

Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you've barely prepared for the festivities, you're going to want to hear this. Costco has a perfect centerpiece for your brunch table, and it only costs $6 per pound — so for just $25, you can have a breakfast that's good for six people. The retailer's quiche Lorraine comes with ham, bacon, and onions, so it's brimming with savory fillings, while the creamy egg base ties everything together. A quiche can achieve its perfect form with one must-use formula for egg filling, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that same recipe was used here. Costco's version also uses Swiss cheese, which adds to its creamy consistency.

What really sells the quiche is its flaky crust, with a buttery mouthfeel that hones in on that indulgent factor. Since it's already pre-made, you won't need any prep time to create the highlight of brunch. Just heat the quiche up in the oven, and you're good to go. Costco's quiche is quite generous with its servings, so it makes for a truly satisfying centerpiece. It's jam-packed with fillings; even a slice will most likely satiate your appetite. As always, save some room for side dishes, of course.