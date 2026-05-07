Costco Just Released The Centerpiece Of Your Mother's Day Brunch — It Feeds 6 People For Under $25
Mother's Day is just around the corner, and if you've barely prepared for the festivities, you're going to want to hear this. Costco has a perfect centerpiece for your brunch table, and it only costs $6 per pound — so for just $25, you can have a breakfast that's good for six people. The retailer's quiche Lorraine comes with ham, bacon, and onions, so it's brimming with savory fillings, while the creamy egg base ties everything together. A quiche can achieve its perfect form with one must-use formula for egg filling, and it wouldn't be a surprise if that same recipe was used here. Costco's version also uses Swiss cheese, which adds to its creamy consistency.
What really sells the quiche is its flaky crust, with a buttery mouthfeel that hones in on that indulgent factor. Since it's already pre-made, you won't need any prep time to create the highlight of brunch. Just heat the quiche up in the oven, and you're good to go. Costco's quiche is quite generous with its servings, so it makes for a truly satisfying centerpiece. It's jam-packed with fillings; even a slice will most likely satiate your appetite. As always, save some room for side dishes, of course.
Brunch dishes that pair well with Costco's quiche Lorraine
Since quiche Lorraine is creamy and indulgent, you'll want something to balance its heaviness. A bowl of leafy greens can do that for you — top yours with fresh strawberries, goat cheese, and balsamic vinegar for a tangy kick to cut through the richness of the quiche. Bacon is a classic quiche ingredient; as a side dish, it adds a hearty, savory touch to the meal. Home fries are another great brunch option, with a more neutral taste and crispy texture that pairs well with quiche Lorraine.
Fill the rest of your table with seasonal fruit to contrast Costco's creamy quiche with pops of bright color and sweetness. Fresh pastries — possibly even from our list of Costco pastries, ranked worst to best — will complete the whole meal. Look for options that are light, fruity, or citrusy, to contrast the richness of the quiche Lorraine.
There are plenty of well-balanced three-ingredient dessert ideas that can complete your Mother's Day spread, too. Bright and acidic desserts like lemon tarts or light desserts like meringue will both pair with Costco's quiche — and a sweet treat is always welcome at brunch. With these additions, you'll never run out of ideas to make Mother's Day special for your mom.