Enjoy A Perfect Quiche Every Time With One Must-Use Formula
Quiche is a dish that can be enjoyed at all times of day, but might be most favored for breakfast or lunch with a simple side salad. You can opt for a classic quiche Lorraine — using Julia Child's bacon hack — or an inventive mushroom and leek quiche. You can even whip up single servings of quiche in a muffin tin. But to make any of those recipes, you must first nail the recipe for the egg filling.
The fool-proof ratio for a perfect, custardy quiche is ½ cup of dairy for every large egg. To make an average 9-inch quiche, you'll need about 4 eggs and 2 cups of milk. The ratio can also be applied to smaller or larger servings.
This eggy delight, typically consisting of an egg filling in a flaky pie crust, has origins dating back to ancient Rome. During that time, people baked a cheesecake-like dish called crustade, which was a pastry filled with a mixture of eggs and cream. Then, in the 1600s, a dish grew in popularity in Nancy, France that was similar to a savory tart but topped with easy-to-find ingredients like eggs, cream, and spices. There are several versions of the two dishes that include bits of meat and fruits. However, quiche as we know it came to be in Paris in the 1800s and was served with beer in casual settings. The dish has evolved over the years and now often includes cheese and other ingredients.
The best type of dairy to use in a quiche
Why is dairy important in a quiche? Well, the fat from the dairy is crucial to the texture of the quiche. Using the proper amount of dairy in the quiche results in a creamy custard filling rather than a rubbery one. Additionally, it is important to consider the type of dairy you are adding to the quiche. For a classic quiche recipe, many turn their noses up at anybody who doesn't use crème fraîche. The cream's high-fat content makes the filling thick and dense, resulting in a less wobbly pie. But, that said, some may prefer their quiche to maintain a softer texture. You can use any percentage of milk, cream, or half-and-half in a quiche recipe, although fresh cream or full-fat milk will get you closer to the real deal.
If you are in a pinch and don't have milk, you can use watered-down Greek yogurt or sour cream to make the filling. Both will add a creamy texture and fat to the eggs. Then you can fold in your spices, meats, and vegetables. Once the filling is made, you are ready to pour it into the pie crust or a pan, top with your favorite cheese, and stick it in the oven for a simple and utterly delicious meal.