Quiche is a dish that can be enjoyed at all times of day, but might be most favored for breakfast or lunch with a simple side salad. You can opt for a classic quiche Lorraine — using Julia Child's bacon hack — or an inventive mushroom and leek quiche. You can even whip up single servings of quiche in a muffin tin. But to make any of those recipes, you must first nail the recipe for the egg filling.

The fool-proof ratio for a perfect, custardy quiche is ½ cup of dairy for every large egg. To make an average 9-inch quiche, you'll need about 4 eggs and 2 cups of milk. The ratio can also be applied to smaller or larger servings.

This eggy delight, typically consisting of an egg filling in a flaky pie crust, has origins dating back to ancient Rome. During that time, people baked a cheesecake-like dish called crustade, which was a pastry filled with a mixture of eggs and cream. Then, in the 1600s, a dish grew in popularity in Nancy, France that was similar to a savory tart but topped with easy-to-find ingredients like eggs, cream, and spices. There are several versions of the two dishes that include bits of meat and fruits. However, quiche as we know it came to be in Paris in the 1800s and was served with beer in casual settings. The dish has evolved over the years and now often includes cheese and other ingredients.