The Surf-And-Turf Hack To Up The Protein In McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

The McDonald's documentary-worthy Filet-O-Fish has been around for decades. It was a menu item that originally launched to bring in more customers during Lent, but its widespread success has kept it on the menu since the 1960s, and it's even become one of those sandwiches people can easily recreate at home with store-bought ingredients. On its own, the Filet-O-Fish contains 16 grams of protein. But if you want an extra protein boost, add a burger patty.

Gina Hardy, vice president of U.S. marketing and menu strategy for McDonald's, told Chowhound the addition of a burger patty is an easy way to add an extra 7 grams of protein to the Filet-O-Fish, bringing it to 23 grams total. And since the burger patty itself has a pretty mild flavor, it's not as funky of an add-on as it might seem. Plus, it gives a surf-and-turf vibe to this simple sandwich. You can customize the sandwich in the app, at a McDonald's in-store kiosk, or by ordering from an employee at the register. Prices vary by location, so you should confirm the additional cost of the patty before ordering.