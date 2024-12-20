The McDonald's Menu Item That Takes The Crown For The Most Protein

The Golden Arches of McDonald's are a fast food icon, conjuring up images of crispy french fries, Happy Meals, and Big Macs. You can almost taste the sesame seed bun and special sauce as you wait in the drive thru for a quick meal and perhaps an ice cream treat. There's even a secret menu at McDonald's created by fans of the fast food chain, which features things like a caramel apple sundae or a Big McChicken (made by swapping the three hamburger buns on the Big Mac for McChicken patties). No doubt the brainchild of a hungry and creative customer, the Big McChicken can deliver around 67 grams of protein when you add up the protein in two Big Mac patties and three McChicken patties. But you have to mix and match the Big McChicken yourself, and you're sacrificing a hamburger bun in the process.

There are high-protein options front and center on the official McDonald's menu, though, so you don't have to go searching through a secret menu or make special requests to order them. You'll get 27 grams of protein when you order the Spicy Deluxe McCrispy and 23 grams of protein if you get a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets. Then, there's the burger that has almost double the amount of protein of everything else on the menu: the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. This deluxe cheeseburger contains 48 grams of protein — and the only ordering hack you'll need is how to order the freshest McDonald's french fries to go alongside your burger.