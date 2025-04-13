How To Recreate McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Using Store-Bought Ingredients

Are you dreaming about a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's but you're not bothered heading to the drive-thru? We love that square, fried fish patty tucked inside a steamed, soft bread bun and smothered in tartar sauce and American cheese. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is iconic all around the world, a 380-calorie bundle of flavor with enough protein to keep you going — especially if you are avoiding eating chicken or beef.

And, happily, you can recreate it at home without having to go anywhere near a McDonald's. It only takes a few store-bought ingredients to recreate McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, and you could even get the required ingredients from your local grocer in one quick trip. Boiled down, you just need the fish, cheese, sauce, and bread to make this delectable sandwich work.

Choose the right brands and styles of ingredients and you won't be able to tell the difference between a McDonald's Filet-O-Fish and your own creation. Making a DIY Filet-O-Fish is a pretty easy process too. And since it's homemade, you can take it a step further with all kinds of condiments and customizations, such as adding lettuce, onions, or dill pickles to dress up your version of the classic McDonald's menu staple.