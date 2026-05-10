5 Chain Restaurants Battering Their Onion Rings In-House
A lot of chain restaurants get a bad rap for prioritizing efficiency over quality. That's why companies like Sysco exist: to offer premade sauces and frozen foods that let restaurants quickly send meals out of the kitchen and make more of a profit. It's a quick, easy way to make a buck with minimal effort inside the kitchen. You really have to appreciate the chains that put a little more effort into the quality of the food. One example is onion rings.
It's easy enough to order large batches of pre-battered, questionable frozen onion rings and throw them in the fryer when needed. That's exactly what a lot of fast food chains do (we're looking at you, Burger King). But there are also some chains that actually take the time to batter their onion rings in-house. That emphasis on freshness makes a definite difference in the end result. How many chain restaurants actually spend the time to batter their onion rings in-house? After a little research, we found five. Let's dig in.
Culver's
Wisconsin-based fast food chain Culver's is known for its delicious ButterBurgers and custard-based Concrete Mixers. Culver's also has some delicious sides, and its onion rings are no joke. The chain says its onion rings are battered with a subtle blend of spices, fried to order, and salted seconds after they leave the fryer. We think they're the best side item on Culver's menu. Buy them as a medium-sized side for just $3.99.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen
Let's put it this way. Cheddar's homemade onion rings are not a side item, but a full-on tower of an appetizer. Cheddar's says its onion rings are fresh-cut, hand-battered, and made to order. They're served with ranch and a Cajun dipping sauce. For just $8, the amount of onion rings you get is definitely an appetizer worthy of being shared with the table.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Add Firebirds to the list of chain restaurants that make delicious onion rings battered in-house. According to an alleged former employee on Facebook, the "Ranch Rings" as the chain calls them are soaked in water overnight to get the tastiest onion rings, then dredged in flour, buttermilk, and a seasoned breading. You can find Firebirds' onion rings, which are served with a roasted garlic ranch, on the "Shareables" portion of the menu for $13.75.
BurgerFi
The jumbo onion rings at BurgerFi are made fresh in-house with a beer batter. They come as a side for $5.99, or you can choose to have three onion rings mixed with fries for $7.99. Pair them with one of BurgerFi's many hamburger or fried chicken options.
A&W
According to A&W, this fast food chain is actually credited with popularizing the onion ring in the 1960s. And based on video posted by A&W Canada, the chain still hand batters its popular onion rings in-house daily. Customers can choose between a regular order of onion rings for $3.69 or a large order for $6.69.