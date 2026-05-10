5 Chain Restaurants Battering Their Onion Rings In-House

A lot of chain restaurants get a bad rap for prioritizing efficiency over quality. That's why companies like Sysco exist: to offer premade sauces and frozen foods that let restaurants quickly send meals out of the kitchen and make more of a profit. It's a quick, easy way to make a buck with minimal effort inside the kitchen. You really have to appreciate the chains that put a little more effort into the quality of the food. One example is onion rings.

It's easy enough to order large batches of pre-battered, questionable frozen onion rings and throw them in the fryer when needed. That's exactly what a lot of fast food chains do (we're looking at you, Burger King). But there are also some chains that actually take the time to batter their onion rings in-house. That emphasis on freshness makes a definite difference in the end result. How many chain restaurants actually spend the time to batter their onion rings in-house? After a little research, we found five. Let's dig in.