The Step You Shouldn't Skip For The Tastiest Homemade Onion Rings
Onion rings can be the perfect side for burgers, steak, pork chops, or almost any protein. When made right, they're crunchy and chewy with a delicious kick of umami flavor. If you're looking to have something ready to go at any moment, you can see Chowhound's ranking for the best frozen onion rings. But when you're making them from scratch at home, there are definitely some tips you should follow for the best homemade onion rings.
For more help on the subject, we reached out to John Politte, chef, founder, and host of It's Only Food on YouTube, for some exclusive advice on how to get the tastiest onion rings. Politte says you need to soak the onions first. He recommends submerging them in cold water or buttermilk for about 30 minutes before frying to tamp down on the heavy, pungent flavor. The soaking will also help the breading stick to the onions. "It softens their sharpness, enhances sweetness, and can help keep them crisp when fried," he says. He suggests sweet onions, like Vidalia, for milder flavor. Red onions or more acidic versions, with a spicier flavor, can cook up too sour and acrid.
More expert tips on making onion rings at home
When choosing onions for onion rings, go with the larger ones. The small guys could over-fry and get burnt. As for handling them post-soaking, John Politte says you should drain them and dry them before cooking. This prevents soggy rings that result from the onions steaming instead of frying. It also keeps you from having too much liquid to interact with the hot oil. "If the onions are left damp, the water will need to evaporate before any browning can occur," he says, "and this can also cause hot oil to splatter, which may be unsafe. For the best frying results, use a paper towel or clean cloth to gently pat the onions dry before adding them to the hot pan."
Politte recommends using seasoned batter. You can use just a little salt and pepper with the flour, water, and egg mix, or add a little beer for more flavor. You should preheat your oil to 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, Politte says, and be careful not to add too many rings at once, so they're overcrowded and end up soggy. Once they're golden brown, just drain them on a kitchen rack and serve right away. Then it's time for the perfect onion rings dipping sauces. You can use something right out of the fridge, or make your own. Just follow the expert advice to get them nice and golden brown, and they'll be delicious with whatever you choose to dip them in.