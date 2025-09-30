The Step You Shouldn't Skip For The Tastiest Homemade Onion Rings

When choosing onions for onion rings, go with the larger ones. The small guys could over-fry and get burnt. As for handling them post-soaking, John Politte says you should drain them and dry them before cooking. This prevents soggy rings that result from the onions steaming instead of frying. It also keeps you from having too much liquid to interact with the hot oil. "If the onions are left damp, the water will need to evaporate before any browning can occur," he says, "and this can also cause hot oil to splatter, which may be unsafe. For the best frying results, use a paper towel or clean cloth to gently pat the onions dry before adding them to the hot pan."

Politte recommends using seasoned batter. You can use just a little salt and pepper with the flour, water, and egg mix, or add a little beer for more flavor. You should preheat your oil to 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, Politte says, and be careful not to add too many rings at once, so they're overcrowded and end up soggy. Once they're golden brown, just drain them on a kitchen rack and serve right away. Then it's time for the perfect onion rings dipping sauces. You can use something right out of the fridge, or make your own. Just follow the expert advice to get them nice and golden brown, and they'll be delicious with whatever you choose to dip them in.