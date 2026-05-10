Hand-Washing Vs Dishwasher: Which Is Better For Your Water And Electric Bill?
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In any kitchen, washing dishes is a constant, never-ending task. So of course you want to be as efficient as possible without wasting water or making your energy bill go sky-high. It's often assumed running the dishwasher frequently uses more water and raises your electric bill. But it's not that simple. On one hand, you actually save water by using a dishwasher; on the other, you might be saving electricity by hand washing. But it all depends on how you hand-wash and the dishwasher you have.
Older dishwashers typically used up to 16 gallons of water per cycle, which is probably why dishwashers get a bad rap. But today's newer EnergyStar dishwasher models usually use 6 gallons or less per wash cycle. To compare, washing dishes by hand can use anywhere from 9 to 27 gallons of water. This amount depends on whether you typically let the tap run while washing, and what type of faucet you have. Newer kitchen faucets typically use about 1.5 to 2 gallons per minute, while older ones can use more. Overall, a modern, energy-efficient dishwasher is typically the better option for saving water and energy.
How to use less water while washing dishes
Whether you hand wash, use a dishwasher, or both, there are ways to use less water. Consider installing something like the Swivel faucet aerator to increase water pressure, making cleaning more efficient. Also, you should avoid rinsing your dishes before loading the dishwasher; instead, scrape off food into the garbage. And rather than leaving the faucet on, use two basins — one filled with hot, soapy water and the other with warm water to rinse dishes in.
Try to only run your dishwasher when it's full of dishes, as running fewer cycles equals less energy usage. And if your machine has one, use the quick wash cycle as often as possible. Some machines even have "eco" modes, something to consider before you buy a $1,000 dishwasher. It may seem counterintuitive because this mode runs longer, but the water doesn't get as hot, and the dishes are soaped up longer, which helps save energy. And believe it or not, there actually is an ideal time to run the dishwasher: overnight. Ultimately, while a modern dishwasher is typically the better option these days, even small improvements to how you hand wash dishes can still make a difference on your water and energy bill.