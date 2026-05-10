Hand-Washing Vs Dishwasher: Which Is Better For Your Water And Electric Bill?

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In any kitchen, washing dishes is a constant, never-ending task. So of course you want to be as efficient as possible without wasting water or making your energy bill go sky-high. It's often assumed running the dishwasher frequently uses more water and raises your electric bill. But it's not that simple. On one hand, you actually save water by using a dishwasher; on the other, you might be saving electricity by hand washing. But it all depends on how you hand-wash and the dishwasher you have.

Older dishwashers typically used up to 16 gallons of water per cycle, which is probably why dishwashers get a bad rap. But today's newer EnergyStar dishwasher models usually use 6 gallons or less per wash cycle. To compare, washing dishes by hand can use anywhere from 9 to 27 gallons of water. This amount depends on whether you typically let the tap run while washing, and what type of faucet you have. Newer kitchen faucets typically use about 1.5 to 2 gallons per minute, while older ones can use more. Overall, a modern, energy-efficient dishwasher is typically the better option for saving water and energy.