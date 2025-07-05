Believe It Or Not, There Actually Is An Ideal Time Of Day To Run The Dishwasher

The convenience of a machine that washes all your dishes at once cannot be undervalued, but there's nothing more frustrating than opening the dishwasher to find crusty residue still clinging to your plates. On top of that, energy bills keep climbing, and we can't help but consider how much our dishwashers contribute to them. The good news is that you can potentially reduce your energy bills (and potentially boost the machine's efficiency) by running your dishwasher at a specific time of day.

Most people don't realize that energy providers charge more during peak hours, typically in the morning and late afternoon, when the majority of us are up and at 'em, cooking, watching TV, or running multiple appliances. Every power company has its own schedule, so it's worth checking your provider's website for details. Either way, those peak rates can quietly spike your utility bill. This also matters if you're considering a new dishwasher — the cost of a new dishwasher in 2025 might make you consider a sponge and rubber gloves, especially when you factor in long-term energy usage.

If you're looking to get the most out of your investment and shave dollars off your bill, here's the simple answer: Run your dishwasher at night. Not only are energy rates typically cheaper during this time, but your appliance can potentially get better water pressure and hotter water when fewer people are using the shared supply. Basically, if you've got less-than-sparkling dishes and a high energy bill, it's worth considering your timing.