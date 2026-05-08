Kirkland Signature Alkaline Water Makes Buying Name Brands Hard To Justify

Sometimes, name-brand products make a big difference. Other times, you're simply paying for the label. When it comes to bottled water, often, it's the latter. Kirkland Signature Alkaline Water at Costco is no exception, and you can save some serious cash when you choose it over more expensive brands, like Smartwater.

We compared the cost of Costco's brand of bottled alkaline water to alkaline Smartwater at Target. At a Costco in Pennsylvania, an 18-pack of 33.8-ounce bottles of Kirkland Signature Alkaline Water costs $11.34, bringing the per-ounce cost to less than 2 cents. (If you don't care about the pH of your water and simply want to stick to the basics, you can't beat the price of Costco's Kirkland Signature standard bottled water — it comes in at less than a 10th of a penny per ounce.) At a nearby Target location, a six-pack of 1-liter alkaline Smartwater bottles costs $11.89, bringing the per-ounce cost to about 6 cents. Costco's Kirkland Signature alkaline water is clearly the more cost-effective choice.

One important note: Costco's alkaline water is made with filtered water, while Smartwater is vapor distilled, so you'll want to keep that in mind if water purification methods are an important consideration for you. The Costco version also adds electrolytes for taste, while the Smartwater version has both electrolytes and selenium, an antioxidant.