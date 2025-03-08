What Causes Water To Taste Sweet Sometimes?

Don't let anyone talk you into believing that water is tasteless. Real water drinkers — those who can't be caught leaving the house without a water bottle — can taste the difference. We even sent someone to rank the most common water bottle brands by flavor, so it's safe to say that some people can pick up on those subtleties. Just like food, water can be somewhat salty or sweet.

Multiple factors can impact how we perceive the taste of water. The last thing you ate and how recently you brushed your teeth can trick you into thinking water is sweeter or saltier than usual. Ketosis from low-carb dieting, catching influenza, and hormonal changes from diabetes or pregnancy are all common health conditions that are known for causing a sweet taste in the mouth. The most common culprit behind sweet water might not have to do with you at all — it's most likely due to the pH level and minerals present in the source.

Have you ever noticed how some water bottle brands advertise being "alkaline" on the label? This is because alkalinity (high pH) is more neutral or sweet compared to acidity (low pH). Trace amounts of chemicals like iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium are present in all water, and the levels determine the flavor.