What Causes Water To Taste Sweet Sometimes?
Don't let anyone talk you into believing that water is tasteless. Real water drinkers — those who can't be caught leaving the house without a water bottle — can taste the difference. We even sent someone to rank the most common water bottle brands by flavor, so it's safe to say that some people can pick up on those subtleties. Just like food, water can be somewhat salty or sweet.
Multiple factors can impact how we perceive the taste of water. The last thing you ate and how recently you brushed your teeth can trick you into thinking water is sweeter or saltier than usual. Ketosis from low-carb dieting, catching influenza, and hormonal changes from diabetes or pregnancy are all common health conditions that are known for causing a sweet taste in the mouth. The most common culprit behind sweet water might not have to do with you at all — it's most likely due to the pH level and minerals present in the source.
Have you ever noticed how some water bottle brands advertise being "alkaline" on the label? This is because alkalinity (high pH) is more neutral or sweet compared to acidity (low pH). Trace amounts of chemicals like iron, potassium, calcium, and magnesium are present in all water, and the levels determine the flavor.
Your water supply determines the flavor
Well water, often used in more rural communities, tends to have more minerals than a municipal supply. Carbonate minerals somewhat "filter" water in the sense that they increase alkalinity. Home water filter extensions like the Brita use carbon granules to filter and neutralize the taste of the water that flows through them, which is why some people prefer to drink only from these extra-filtered systems. People accustomed to well water might find that city water tastes slightly salty or "chemical."
Purified municipal water, found in urban and suburban communities, goes through a different treatment process. It has less minerals and a lower pH. Small amounts of chlorine and fluoride are added for sanitation, making these water systems better for oral hygiene. City dwellers might notice that well water tastes sweeter, but feels rough on their skin or hair when they shower with it.
It's important to note that water should have a very mild taste, and the most refreshing drinking water is going to have a level pH of 6.4 to 7.4. Strong metallic or sulfuric smells and tastes or any discoloration are signs you should get your water tested. Contact your local health department and follow the EPA guidelines for which contaminants might be a risk to your supply.