You Truly Can't Beat The Price Of This Costco Kirkland Signature Staple

Kirkland Signature, Costco's in-house brand, is known for its unbeatable prices on a wide range of items. From numerous Kirkland Signature alcohol options to Costco's peanut butter that doubles as a Trader Joe's copycat, the private label offers an array of generally high quality food and drink items that shoppers can't get enough of. The warehouse also carries basic items for lower prices than found elsewhere. Case in point: Kirkland Signature bottled water.

Costco's Kirkland Signature Purified Drinking Water sells for $4.53 for 40, 16.9 fluid ounce bottles (prices may vary per location). If you do the math, that's roughly just 11 cents per bottle. Whether you're going camping, having a party, or simply need some clean water on hand, a pack of Kirkland's bottled water is a good deal, especially when compared to other store brand bottled water. For example, Target's Good & Gather 32-pack sells for $4.99, Walmart's Great Value 40-count is $5.47, and Kroger's 40-pack of water bottles sells for $5.99.

According to Costco's website, Kirkland purified water is "bottled with state-of-the-art purification, filtration and reverse osmosis technologies with the highest quality certifications in the industry." Each bottle is made with recycled plastic and is also subject to an "automated digital imaging inspection" for quality control. To ensure fresh-tasting water, it's stated that the water is made using a "proprietary mineral blend." Minerals like magnesium sulfate, potassium bicarbonate, and potassium chloride are commonly added to bottled water after the purification process to enhance its taste.