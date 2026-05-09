Skip Plain Old Swiss And Upgrade Reubens With This Melty Cheese

Everyone knows that the classic Reuben is a locked-in concept. Any one of these sandwiches worth its salt should have corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and famously holey Swiss cheese, all grilled in rye bread. The Swiss cheese is an essential element: it's mild and it melts easily, which works well with the other saltier and heavier fillings. It's like a little sandwich glue that holds the whole thing together without taking over other flavors. But while mild is good, mild can quickly become forgettable.

Using Gruyère instead of regular Swiss cheese will give you a much deeper flavor. And technically, we're not breaking any Reuben-purist rules here because it's still an alpine style cheese — it just has a lot more umami and depth to its taste. Plus, Gruyère is a good melter, just like Swiss, so you'll still get that gooey, cheesy center.

Gruyère is most known for its use in hot dishes like fondue, French onion soup, or even as an underrated addition to mac and cheese, and it works the same pressed into a hot sandwich. Amongst all those familiar flavor combinations, it will still end up as something that reads like the Reuben you know and love ... just a little elevated.