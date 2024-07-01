Why Swiss Cheese Is So Holey

When it comes to cheese, Swiss is is considered the quintessential fromage thanks to its popularity in cartoons, books, and other media. Known as Emmental in its native Switzerland, it's one of the many types of cheese available on the market. Even so, have you ever wondered what gives this cheese its famous holes?

Turns out, the holes, known as 'eyes' in the cheese industry, are caused by a bacteria called propionibacterium freudenreichii. "This bacteria ferments lactic acid and produces carbon dioxide," scientist Mark Johnson of the Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin explained to Reader's Digest. "Carbon dioxide collects in certain spots in the cheese and produces a large bubble, or eye." This process is also what gives the cheese its signature sweet and nutty flavor.

American chemist William Clarke was the first person to attribute the porous appearance of Swiss cheese to bacteria, publishing his findings in a 1917 edition of the "Journal of Dairy Science." What he could never quite pinpoint was the exact origin of the bacteria itself.

