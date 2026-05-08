The Sneaky Reason Some Pork Bacon Shrinks So Much When You Cook It

Frequent cookers of bacon may have noticed that bacon rashers shrink different amounts when cooking. Pretty much all will inevitably lose a bit of bulk, but some will shrivel up so much that you may feel a little robbed. There's a sneaky reason why this happens: It's called "injected bacon."

So, to explain this, we need to take a step back and look at how bacon is cured (and all bacon is cured, even so-called "uncured bacon"). You can dry-cure bacon, which means that the pork is rubbed with salt and sometimes other seasonings, drawing the moisture out. Because that moisture has been partly sucked out, dry-cured bacon will shrink less when you're cooking it. It's also sometimes considered "better" as it has a more concentrated flavor, and producers of "reputable," higher-quality bacon sometimes highlight that their bacon is dry-cured.

Then there's wet-cured bacon, soaked in a brine (salt and water); a lot of supermarket bacon is likely wet-cured. Then there's injected bacon, which is arguably similar to wet-cured but a brine (sometimes with seasonings) is injected or pumped into the bacon, often using an industrial-scale machine that can do this on a large scale. The reason is that this cures bacon faster than simply soaking it in brine. The injection means that the bacon is carrying more water than if it were dry-cured, which is then cooked off, shrinking the bacon more than its dry-cured counterpart, which has less moisture to lose. So basically, injecting means you're padding the bacon with salty water.