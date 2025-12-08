How Turkey Becomes Bacon: What Really Happens Behind The Scenes

Let's talk about turkey bacon. Chances are you've had a slice of this beguilingly smoky, meaty, pork-product impersonator — even if you question its place in the bacon section of the grocery store. This tasty, lower-fat breakfast meat staple is more than a crunchy, salty egg accompaniment. It's also a bit of a mystery; after all, there is no fatty belly of turkey from which you can pull a perfectly streaked cut of bacon. In fact, there is no single part of the turkey that remotely resembles the pork cut. Then how is turkey bacon made?

Unlike pork or beef bacon, which come from a specific cut of meat (around the belly, but not to be confused with actual pork belly) that has been smoked or otherwise flavored, turkey bacon is made from a paste of dark and white meat that's broken down into an emulsion, flavored, cured, then pressed together to form a large piece of meat. This is then sliced into "bacon" strips. Usually, white meat stands in for the fatty strips in regular bacon, and dark meat plays the meaty part of bacon. Though there are some big differences in texture and flavor, both bacons do tend to be cured (or treated with sodium nitrates) and fortified with flavorings that give them a similar taste profile. Of course, this doesn't mean they're identical; there are more key differences between these two bacons.