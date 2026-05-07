Which Company Owns Velveeta Cheese?

Velveeta is a creamy processed cheese that's perfect in your favorite queso, au gratin potatoes, or even as an unexpected ingredient in creamy fudge. It's iconically bright yellow, and been around for more than 100 years — probably longer than you thought. It was invented back in 1918 by Emil Frey before it was later purchased by Kraft in 1927. Today, the Velveeta brand is still owned by Kraft.

Frey was hired by the Monroe Cheese company, based in Monroe, New York, back in 1888. The Monroe Cheese company was later purchased by a man named Jacob Weisl from New York City, and he kept Frey on staff. While the Monroe company's cheese was being produced, it was leaving behind a lot of whey that ultimately went to waste, and Frey was determined to find a solution. He added whey back into cheese over heat, and a smooth-as-butter texture was formed. He named it Velveeta. By 1923, Velveeta was its own separate company under Weisl's ownership. For the next few years, the company produced Velveeta until it was eventually sold to Kraft.