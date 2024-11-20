For Smoother And Creamier Fudge, Reach For One Unexpected Item

When comparing chocolate to fudge, everything comes down to texture. In fact, that signature fudgey texture is why it can be a fairly difficult recipe to perfect. Many find the downfall of their fudge to be chalked up to a lack of cream cheese, which is usually the secret ingredient for a non-brittle, buttery dessert. However, there is a bizarre ingredient that might actually save the dish: Velveeta cheese.

Before writing off Velveeta as an addition to your fudge, consider the benefits it may offer. Though it's more commonly associated with making a creamy boxed mac and cheese, the Velveeta cheese brand is known for being extremely smooth and mild, and, best of all for your fudge, not even real cheese. Instead, the Food and Drug Administration deems it a "pasteurized prepared cheese product." While Velveeta was originally made with various cheeses, today its main ingredients are whey protein concentrate and milk protein. Long story short, this ingredient will make your fudge extra creamy without imparting cheese flavor.

When comparing it to your other fudge option, cream cheese, Velveeta cheese also has a longer shelf life. Unopened and stored in the fridge, Velveeta cheese can last up to 6 months past its box's best-by date. Unopened cream cheese, on the other hand, will only offer you three to four weeks of leeway after its expiration date.