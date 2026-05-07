What Happens To Texas Roadhouse's Leftover Food?

When you walk into Texas Roadhouse, you might find yourself overwhelmed — in a good way. The cases of steaks, the baskets of rolls (there's a reason Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious), and the scent of Cactus Blossoms wafting through the air lets you know you're in just the place for a hearty, casual-yet-super-satisfying meal. And there's another reason to feel great about eating at Texas Roadhouse: its commitment to lessening food waste.

Texas Roadhouse makes all of its food from scratch, allowing the chain to cut down on food waste by using scraps from one dish to form the base for another. That means there aren't really leftovers to throw out besides what customers don't finish on their plates. According to the chain's 2025 corporate sustainability report, when employees hand-cut steaks in the restaurants, for instance, the trimmings are used for other menu items — such as chili and kebabs — rather than wasted. Whatever fat is left over is rendered and used to grease the grills, providing flavor and cutting down on food waste further. In 2025, Texas Roadhouse hired an outside chain to perform an audit of the restaurant's food waste at one of its Connecticut locations. According to the aforementioned report, "The audit identified an average of food waste per guest lower than the industry average."