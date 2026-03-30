Skip The Skewers And Make Juicy Kebabs On A Sheet Pan Instead — Here's How

Have you ever wanted to prepare homemade kebabs, but the multi-step cooking process seems too daunting to tackle? Fortunately, there's an easier way to make kebabs at home with the help of a sheet pan and your oven. Kebabs can take a lot of forms, but they are often classified as (usually) marinated and grilled skewered meat with Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Turkish influences. While traditionally, you need a specific cut of meat for the tastiest lamb (or beef) kebabs, you only need ground beef to make a delicious alternative variation.

First, choose the best ground beef at the grocery store. For juicier kebabs, pick a variety that has at least 15% fat. You can also use leaner cuts that have 10% fat or less. Though, keep in mind, extra lean, oven-baked kebabs may dry out fast if overcooked. Once you're ready to prepare this simple recipe, pulse raw onions and garlic (and optional red bell pepper) in a food processor and squeeze out any residual moisture. Then, simply combine this veggie-rich paste with your beef, a small amount of tomato paste, and select seasonings like smoked paprika, cumin, and Aleppo pepper which is milder, more fruity spice than conventional chili flakes.

From here, spread and flatten the mixture evenly onto a sheet pan and score the meat halfway down both horizontally and vertically into long strips. Bake your kebabs at 375 degrees Fahrenheit and then, toward the end of cooking, use the broiler setting to give your meat a nice brown color and texture.