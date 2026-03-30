Skip The Skewers And Make Juicy Kebabs On A Sheet Pan Instead — Here's How
Have you ever wanted to prepare homemade kebabs, but the multi-step cooking process seems too daunting to tackle? Fortunately, there's an easier way to make kebabs at home with the help of a sheet pan and your oven. Kebabs can take a lot of forms, but they are often classified as (usually) marinated and grilled skewered meat with Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and Turkish influences. While traditionally, you need a specific cut of meat for the tastiest lamb (or beef) kebabs, you only need ground beef to make a delicious alternative variation.
First, choose the best ground beef at the grocery store. For juicier kebabs, pick a variety that has at least 15% fat. You can also use leaner cuts that have 10% fat or less. Though, keep in mind, extra lean, oven-baked kebabs may dry out fast if overcooked. Once you're ready to prepare this simple recipe, pulse raw onions and garlic (and optional red bell pepper) in a food processor and squeeze out any residual moisture. Then, simply combine this veggie-rich paste with your beef, a small amount of tomato paste, and select seasonings like smoked paprika, cumin, and Aleppo pepper which is milder, more fruity spice than conventional chili flakes.
From here, spread and flatten the mixture evenly onto a sheet pan and score the meat halfway down both horizontally and vertically into long strips. Bake your kebabs at 375 degrees Fahrenheit and then, toward the end of cooking, use the broiler setting to give your meat a nice brown color and texture.
Delicious ways to prepare and enjoy oven-baked sheet pan kebabs
Since you don't have to make these meaty delights with skewers or a grill, you have more creative freedom during preparation. For example, besides mixing your ground meat with a paste made from aromatic veggies, feel free to add some finely minced herbs to the mix, such as chopped parsley or mint. You can also play around with different spices.
Beyond smoked paprika, try more Mediterranean-focused options like oregano or za'atar, which is a seasoning composed of signature spices like oregano, thyme, and marjoram. This complex blend often includes extra ingredients as well, such as dried orange zest or dill. Next to adding extra seasonings, you can also make baked kebabs with ground pork or lamb instead of beef.
Additionally, since they're easy to portion out, you can use sheet pan kebabs to make a wide variety of meals. For starters, use longer strips to make classic Middle Eastern sandwiches with lavish bread, cucumber tomato salad, and creamy tzatziki sauce. Alternatively, chop your meat into smaller portions for salads or serve them alone with tangy watermelon and feta salad. Without skewers in the mix, you can even dip longer strips of meat directly into your favorite tahini-based sauce. Even more, oven-baked kebabs are easy to crumble over yellow rice and pair with all sorts of extras like roasted sweet potatoes, briny olives, and fresh greens.